Next up - Inverness in the League Cup

Motherwell start their Premier Sports Cup campaign on Wednesday when Inverness Caley Thistle visit Fir Park as the knockout stage gets underway.

ICT have been strangers for more than five years after they dropped to the Championship in 2017. Billy Dodds is now a year into his managerial post at the Caledonian stadium and his side has had a mixed start to the season.

'Well win 4-2 in May 2017

After successfully navigating the group stage of the League Cup (while claiming the scalp of Premiership side Livingston) they have not impressed in the league. One win from five attempts sees them eighth in the ten team table.

Dodds was a little critical of some of his players following Saturday’s loss to Morton. His side was short of some injured experienced players but he said of some of the younger replacements, “I saw a few shrink”. No doubt that will sting them into a more determined frame of mind on Wednesday.

Stevie Hammell also had cause to speak harshly of the team that squandered an hour long lead at Rugby Park at the weekend. He found fault both in attack and defence as he gave his post-match thoughts. The need for a couple of telling imports ahead of Thursday’s transfer window closure is clear.

Kevin Van Veen’s goals have been the stand out contribution in Motherwell’s opening league games and it is likely that the home crowd will look again to the Dutchman to lead the team into the quarter finals.

We may get a look at Matt Penny at some stage in the evening as the left back gets a feel of the Fir Park pitch but it would be a surprise if the recent stable eleven is abandoned.

Generous odds are available to those who foresee an upcoming banana skin but with memories of the Sligo debacle still fresh in mind the players need to deliver after 90 minutes with a 2-0 win.

Remember the last visit from ICT?