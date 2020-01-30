Next up - Livingston

Motherwell travel east on Saturday to the Tony Macaroni Arena for the third meeting of the season with Livingston. We have taken four points from the previous games and look to add to the tally.

Our hosts have caught the eye lately with their four game winning run that has them in fifth place in the league table and in the next round of the Scottish Cup. Their home record also deserves respect; the last defeat was against Rangers in early November.

They have a simple, no nonsense attitude to the game. The ball is put into the opposition box at almost every opportunity. From distance or on the flanks, from free kicks or by long throw-in, they give defenders a tough time.

Livingston have score one more league goal than Motherwell so far this campaign and only the Glasgow pair have a larger total. Lyndon Dykes and Steven Lawless have fifteen goals between them.

Motherwell’s defence, with fifteen clean sheets, will provide a formidable barrier to Livi’s strikers. Former Almondvale favourite Declan Gallagher played his part in the 0-0 when Motherwell last played on the rubber based pitch.

Chris Long and Jermaine Hylton had to sit on the sidelines last weekend and their return should boost our attacking options. Ross MacIver partnered James Scott against Hibs and he has been rewarded with a year’s extension to his contract. He may well start of the bench on Saturday.

This Motherwell team has surprised many with their persistence. Points continue to accumulate and high ambitions remain. A tight game is in prospect but the points will travel west with a 1-0 win.