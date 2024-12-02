Next up - Motherwell at Dens Park

Motherwell travel to face Dundee on Wednesday hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

The manager made no attempt to shy away from the poor showing his players offered on Saturday. They were second best to a fighting Hibs side all over the pitch. The travelling fans from Lanarkshire will expect to see a big improvement at Dens Park.

The continued absence of a number of players who would normally be starters cannot be discounted but the early season form shows that the current batch of regulars have underperformed of late.

Dundee have a haul of seven points from their last four outings and they will take heart from their 1-0 win at Fir Park in October. They have a ‘Bring a Friend’ initiative for their season ticket holders and expect that the increased home support will give the Dark Blues a boost.

Lyall Cameron scored at the weekend as Dundee drew in Kilmarnock. His last goal was the winner at Fir Park. Simon Murray is their top scorer with nine in all competitions.

The home side are favourites but a battling effort from the visitors may earn them a point, 1-1.

Remember the last trip to Dens?