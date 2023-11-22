Next up - Motherwell at Parkhead

Motherwell’s season resumes on Saturday with a trip to Parkhead. Only those with long memories will recall a ‘Well win in the east end.

Stuart Kettlewell’s men carry the burden of nine games without a win into this fixture and the prospect of the run extending to ten is highly likely.

The manager will dismiss all talk of early capitulation but he must use the opportunity to aid the development of a plan for the crucial six games to come in December.

This group earned a point in April

In recent outings he has changed both personnel and formation in an attempt to find the elusive win, without success. Whether by good luck or good planning, the upturn has to come soon.

Celtic have yet to lose in this season’s league campaign and only two draws break the long list of wins. St Johnstone managed to eke out a goalless draw at Parkhead in August to dent the impressive home domestic form. Finding a weakness in their setup is not easy and those who witness the 6-0 humiliation of Aberdeen before the international break will understand why the 22/1 on offer for a ‘Well win is far from generous.

Motherwell had three with their national squads and they seem to have come though unscathed. Liam Kelly warmed the bench for Scotland, Brodie Spencer got 15 minutes for Northern Ireland in Finland and Bevis Mugabi had a win and a loss for Uganda.

None of the travelling band in the small away section at Celtic Park will be surprised to see the manager adopt a defensive formation. The focus will be to disrupt and frustrate the opposition attack while hoping for the odd opportunity to threaten the home goal.

Is it too pessimistic to expect anything other than a convincing home win? No points and a respectable defeat will come with a 2-0 loss.

Remember the last trip to Parkhead?