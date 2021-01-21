Next up - Motherwell at Pittodrie

Motherwell make the trip to Aberdeen for the second time this season on Saturday. A repeat of the September 3-0 triumph will do nicely.

‘Well fans watching from afar were thrilled as Mark O’Hara, Chris Long and Bevis Mugabi delivered a three goal lead with barely 25 minutes on the clock. Game two was a poor affair at Fir Park in December when a goalless draw echoed the winter darkness.

Aberdeen suffered a 4-1 loss in Dingwall last week as their undistinguished season plods on. Derek McInnes is under increasing pressure as Aberdeen fans grow increasingly restless.

O'Hara scores from the spot

Jonny Hayes and Ash Taylor were injured in the game against Ross County but the Evening Express reports that they may have recovered in time for Saturday’s match. Ross McRorie also sustained an injury and he will be missing from their midfield for a few weeks with ankle damage.

Motherwell have only one of the next five fixtures at Fir Park and a point or better from this Pittodrie encounter would be a morale booster.

Graham Alexander has seen his team earn two draws in the whirlwind fortnight since he was appointed. The players appear to be receptive to his ideas and fans have felt encouraged by improvements on show so far. Steven Lawless returned to claret and amber with a twenty minute spell off the bench and he will expect a longer run against Aberdeen.

Devante Cole has started in both of Alexander’s games and grabbed his chance to shine with a goal in each. He will again be paired with Tony Watt.

Aberdeen are struggling and Motherwell are growing in confidence but there may well be a third draw for the new manager, 1-1.

