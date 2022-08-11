Next up - Motherwell at Pittodrie

Motherwell travel to Aberdeen on Saturday for the third league match of the new season. Both teams have won one, lost one. Who will come out on top?

Stevie Hammell has had a busy week. He has overseen preparations for this weekend’s fixture while uncertainty about the unfilled manager’s post remains. It seems likely that he’ll be in the dugout on Saturday either as the newly installed boss or under the watchful eye of Mr Newman.

His reflection after the costly defending witnessed against St Johnstone was of the overwhelming disappointment that his side could not defend the long balls that led to the loss of two goals. Yet he might find some comfort in the spirit shown by his players both last week and at Paisley in the opener.

Ricki Lamie will see out his two match ban and he’ll be joined on the sidelines by Jake Carroll who suffered a long term injury while training. Stephen O’Donnell was recalled to the right back position last time out and he may retain his place.

Motherwell have yet to score from open play in their four competitive games this campaign but Kevin Van Veen will surely take comfort when he sees the red shirted opposition. He scored four against the Dons last season and he’ll be keen to resume business with his favoured adversaries.

Aberdeen lost at Parkhead before scoring freely against the ten men of St Mirren last week. Travelling fans will recognise few of the new look Aberdeen side. Jim Goodwin has made wholesale changes over the summer and once again hopes are high in the Granite City.

The hosts will expect to have most of the possession and the ‘Well defence will have to be prepared. Opportunities will come for the visitors on the break and will have to be taken.

The long homeward journey may seem a wee bit shorter with a point in the pocket after a 1-1 share.

Remember the last trip to Pittodrie?