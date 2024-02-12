Next up - Motherwell at Pittodrie

Motherwell and Aberdeen meet at Pittodrie on Wednesday for a fixture that was postponed in December. The teams are tied at the wrong end of the table. Big game!

Motherwell’s best was not on show as they were kicked out of the Scottish Cup by Morton last Friday. Travellers from Lanarkshire will hope that players’ pride after the humbling in Greenock will spark a reaction against Aberdeen.

Great scenes ten years ago

Stuart Kettlewell admitted that his team was “simply not good enough” and he will expect a lot more from his squad. The cup tie finished with four of the winter imports in play and included a debut for left back Jili Buyabu. Jon Obika also joined the fray, his first appearance since 2 January.

Jack Vale scored his second goal with another appearance from the bench. His scoring rate for around half an hour on the park is impressive. He’ll be looking for more game time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have won only one of their last seven league games and Barry Robson was sacked. Neil Warnock was given the job and has been in post for a week. It is no surprise that he has already recognized the special talent of Bojan Miovski. The striker has found the net 22 times this season and the outcome of Wednesday’s contest may depend on whether the ‘Well defence contain him.

Aberdeen scored four with ease against Motherwell when the teams met at Fir Park in November. James McGrath (x2), Nicky Devlin and Duk did the damage without the help of the North Macedonian.

On Saturday Bonnyrigg Rose demonstrated weaknesses in the Dons’ defence. They made several decent chances and were unlucky to lose the tie without scoring. No doubt Theo Bair, Blair Spittal and the rest of the visiting forwards will have noted those opportunities.

Kevin Clancy will be in charge.

Motherwell’s last three visits to Pittodrie have produced two wins and one loss. Maybe it’s time for a draw, 2-2.

Remember the last trip to Aberdeen?