Next up - Motherwell at Pittodrie

Motherwell will seek to extend their winning run to four when they visit Aberdeen on Saturday.

Regulars at Pittodrie seem to be in high spirits as new manager Jimmy Thelin delivered four opening league wins to send the Dons to an early share of top spot in the table. Eight goals for the loss of only two suggests they have strength at both ends of the team.

Team selection has been stable and the arrivals over the summer appear to have settled into their new surroundings. The latest to pull on the red shirt is Kevin Nisbet.

‘Well fans have rarely seen a season without a return from a trip to the Granite City and they will travel with hope again this weekend. The consensus is that the team has started the campaign well despite the sizeable injury list.

The large close season intake has given Stuart Kettlewell the ability to field plenty of talent regardless of the missing players. Nevertheless, he will be pleased that Filip Stuparevic has recovered and will be in the match day squad.

It was a joy to see Lennon Miller and Ewan Wilson (and former player Max Johnston) play so well for the national U21 team in midweek. Both teenagers will benefit from the experience.

It would not be a surprise to see an unchanged Motherwell eleven on Saturday. Tawanda Maswanhise is likely to cause a few problems for the home defence and Zach Robinson must be due to open his account.

The Aberdeen bubble will pop sooner or later. Their five League Cup wins have come against lower league opposition and in the Premiership they have yet to face a top six side. A burts may not happen but a dent may appear after a close fought 2-2 draw.

Remember the last visit to Pittodrie?