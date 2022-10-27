Next up - Motherwell at Tannadice

Motherwell travel to Tannadice on Saturday hoping to end a four game losing run. Will three points return to Lanarkshire?

This will be Motherwell's seventh October fixture and only a 5-0 win against Ross County breaks the run of losses. The healthy buffer that Stephen Hammell's team had built above the bottom pair has been whittled away and a defeat against Dundee United would reduce it to a single point. The need for a positive result in Dundee is clear.

The manager has had his selection restricted for several weeks as several of the first team squad have been injured. Indeed, it would seem that some have been playing when rest and recuperation might have been preferred. The return of one or two would offer a boost.

Stuart McKinstry's involvement has increased to the benefit of the team's attack. He has been promoted from the bench, started the last two games and scored twice in the last three. His growing confidence might be an indicator of more to come.

Dundee United's fortunes seemed to be on the up when they produced their first league wins of the season earlier in the month. Aberdeen and Hibs were both beaten at Tannadice and a further point was earned in Dingwall. Two losses on the road followed to Kilmarnock (in the League Cup) and St Mirren.

Steven Fletcher and Tony Watt are likely to keep the visiting defenders occupied, they have half a dozen goals between them so far this campaign.

United have the worst defensive tally in the league at the moment. They have conceded a remarkable 25 goals from their 12 league games. Surely that will encourage the 'Well forwards to have a go and end the rot with a 1-0 win.

Remember the last trip to Tannadice?