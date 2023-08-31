Next up - Motherwell at Tynecastle

High flying Motherwell take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday. Can the good league form continue?

The Gorgie side have to endure a tough night in Thessaloniki three days before the visit of Motherwell, hardly ideal preparation for a meeting with Stuart Kettlewell’s side.

Hearts started the league campaign with an away win over St Johnstone but a goalless encounter with Kilmarnock and a loss at Dens Park leaves them with four points, three behind the Mighty ‘Well. It seems likely that their involvement in the Europa Conference has hindered domestic performance.

'Well warm up before the last visit

Captain Lawrence Shankland provides the main goal threat with five to his credit to date. Speculation is growing that he may be a target for those with deep pockets as the transfer deadline approaches.

The summer window closes on Friday and late night moves could well influence the forthcoming team sheet.

Motherwell’s injury hit forward line needs a late injection to enable Stuart Kettlewell to field more than one striker in the coming weeks but his team has found other routes to goal.

Dan Casey and Harry Paton delivered the telling strikes last weekend but midfielders Blair Spittal, Callum Slattery and Lennon Miller have shared half a dozen goals already.

The puny ticket allocation will restrict the numbers travelling from Lanarkshire but they will give noisy backing to the boys in claret and amber. Motherwell, under Kettlewell’s command, are used to overcoming the odds and they may do so again with a 1-0 triumph.

