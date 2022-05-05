Next up - Motherwell away to Ross County

Motherwell travel to Dingwall on Saturday looking for an unexpected win to rekindle fading hope of a European place.

The Steelmen were given no favours when the post-split fixtures revealed trips to Tannadice and Victoria Park. After the 1-0 defeat against Dundee United the need for a win in this weekend’s meeting with Ross County is clear.

The omens do not look good for the visitors. Motherwell, with a solitary league win in the last fifteen attempts, have already lost home and away to Malky Mackay’s side this year. Ross County have lost only once (to Celtic) on home turf since the winter break.

Motherwell will look to the return of Kevin Van Veen for leadership in attack. With his two match suspension now served travelling fans will hope that the big striker can add to his own tally while creating opportunities for his partners.

For the opposition Regan Charles-Cook holds the top scorer spot and he is backed up by Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal. Goals have been few and far between lately despite their striking talent, since they last met Motherwell in early March they have scored just four in seven games.

This match may have the air of a cup tie such is the prize for the winner. A share of the points will merely prolong the uncertainty surrounding the final league ranking. A 1-1 draw will keep us guessing a while longer.

Remember the last trip to Dingwall?