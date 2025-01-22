Next up - Motherwell back in Perth

Motherwell head back up to Perth on Saturday hoping that a league win will soften the blow of the cup defeat.

The Steelmen left McDiarmid Park last weekend with the boos of the travelling support still ringing in their ears. The poor performance that led to the cup loss was delivered by a team weakened by injuries to key players. Nevertheless, many ‘Well fans held the view that too many wearing claret and amber were not fully committed. Maybe a change to the away strip will be the necessary catalyst?

Jack Vale joins those unable to participate thanks to a suspension and he can keep his manager company in the stand as he also serves a ban. We seem to be climbing the bad boys table.

The manager has tried all the combinations of his forwards but none has been particularly productive. A return to two up front would signal a change. What chance Moses Ebiye and Tawanda Maswanhise this time?

Andy Fisher, Sam Curtis and Victor Griffith made debuts for St Johnstone last week and they all contributed to the cup win. Makenzie Kirk scored his eighth of the season when he was first to pounce on the loose ball in Motherwell’s goalmouth last week. No doubt he’ll be keen for another.

The home team remains isolated at the foot of the table and they will seek to end their dismal run of nine without a win. If Motherwell can field eleven with the right approach the hosts may be denied after a 1-1 draw.

Remember the last league game in Perth?