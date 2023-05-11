Next up - Motherwell in Perth

Motherwell travel to McDiarmid Park on Saturday in search of the a first win of the season against St Johnstone.

The Perth side earned an important win last week over Dundee United. It was their first in eight attempts and they now sit four points above the play-off place.

Interim manager Steven MacLean was first team coach when St Johnstone took seven points from the three earlier meetings with Motherwell. They won both clashes at Fir Park while a Blair Spittal strike gave Motherwell a point at McDiarmid in November. That game boasted a rare Louis Moult and Kevin van Veen partnership. Stevie May remains St Johnstone’s top scorer.

Motherwell’s win over Kilmarnock last week will ensure that another season of top flight football will be on show at Fir Park unless an unimaginable series of results unfold. Stuart Kettlewell brooks no talk of safety choosing to talk of the upcoming four games only as an opportunity to rack up more points.

We can expect few changes from the settled team that has served so well in recent weeks and if the players maintain their focus a happy homeward journey may be enjoyed after a 2-0 win.

Remember the last trip to Perth?