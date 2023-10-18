Next up - Motherwell in Perth

Motherwell will return to action with a visit to Perth on Saturday and three points the target.

The squad have had a fortnight to put the Livingston result behind them as Stuart Kettlewell began his preparation for the St Johnstone game.

Four were missing as they answered calls for international duty. Lennon Miller (unavailable on Saturday as he serves a suspension) played twice in Spain for the U19s, Harry Paton earned his first full cap in Japan when he came off the bench for Canada, Broadie Spencer made his second appearance for Northern Ireland and Liam Kelly after a long apprenticeship on the bench was capped for the first time in the friendly with France.

With Miller missing the manager may take the opportunity to revert to a two striker line-up. Theo Bair has worked tirelessly as a lone striker in recent weeks but the appearance of a partner to share the load should increase pressure on the opposition goal.

While Motherwell’s excellent season opening has been blunted by the four game losing run, St Johnstone have barely got started. Four draws and four losses have them firmly rooted at the foot of the table.

The Saints have only three league goals to their credit with Max Kucheryavyi leading their top scorer list. Dan Phillips may not be ready for Saturday’s match and defender Sam McClelland was injured while training with the Northern Ireland U21 squad. Nicky Clark may be ready for a long time return.

Steven MacLean was in optimistic mood after his team earned a point at Pittodrie. He thought that the international break might benefit his squad and that he wouls have a competitive squad available.

If Motherwell can bounce back from the dip in form at Livingston they must be considered favourites. With any luck a 2-0 away win will keep them in the top half of the table.

Remember the last trip to Perth?