Next up - Motherwell open the campaign with Ross County

Motherwell get the 2024/25 Premiership season underway when Ross County visit Fir Park on Saturday.

The visitors will arrive in confident mood after winning all of their League Cup group games. Don Cowie has been busy in the transfer window building a new look side. Among the movers are Ricki Lamie who joined from Dundee and Ross Callachan who made the smart move to join Motherwell.

Jordan White and new arrival Ronan Hale scored seven of County’s ten in the group. They conceded only three and had former ‘Well player Lamie in place against Stranraer, Raith Rovers and Stirling Albion. They seem to be coping well despite the loss of Simon Murray.

Stuart Kettlewell lost no time in expressing his anger at his team’s showing against Partick Thistle last Sunday but his determination to make amends was clear to see when he appeared in front of a Well Society audience on Monday.

The last four outings were an opportunity to spread game-time minutes throughout the squad. The injury to Harry Paton in the match against Clyde will limit the manager’s options in midfield.

Not the least of his decisions concerns the goalkeeping position. Aston Oxborough and Krisztian Hegyi have shared duties so far. Who will get the nod?

Lennon Miller will be the lynchpin in midfield and if he can is near his best chances for the forwards will appear.

One goal may be enough to separate the teams and with the backing of a decent claret and amber bedecked crowd it may come for the home side, 1-0.

Remember the last visit of Ross County?