Next up - Motherwell up for the cup in Kirkcaldy

Motherwell have a rare away day to Kirkcaldy on Saturday for a Scottish Cup fifth round tie with Raith Rovers.

The last journey to the Lang Toun was for a pre-season friendly in July 2012. That game ended in a 1-1 draw but on this occasion a finish will be demanded.

Ian Murray had his Championship side prepare for Saturday's match by playing a gruelling 120 minutes in a Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Dundee played them off the park for over an hour but goals from William Akio and Sam Stanton in the last fifteen minutes put the game to extra time then penalties. The Rovers progressed to face Hamilton in the final.

This game could prove to be pivotal for Motherwell and Stevie Hammell. A win might be the catalyst that sparks a much needed turnaround in Motherwell's dismal season. A loss might bring the manager's short reign to an end.

The last few outings have not made pretty viewing for 'Well fans and they may turn to some of the nine winter imports for hope. Mikael Mandron made his mark with both goals in the fourth round tie in Arbroath. He has had a fortnight to recover from a thigh strain and his return at the weekend would be welcome.

Ricki Lamie had to be replaced after an hour at Pittodrie adding to the manager's worries in the middle of defence. Good news from the physio room will be welcome.

This is a game that Motherwell cannot afford to lose. The quarter finals await after a 2-0 triumph.

Remember the last trip to Kirkcaldy?