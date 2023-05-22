Next up - Motherwell visit Livingston

Motherwell travel to Livingston on Wednesday knowing that a win would guarantee seventh place in the league table.

David Martindale’s side produced an important win over Dundee United at the weekend and now lie just a point behind Motherwell. That home triumph followed three goalless losses on the road and underlines the advantage they have when playing on their artificial surface.

The manager had some embarrassing work to do following the sneaked release of a picture apparently showing Nicky Devlin signing for Aberdeen. The Livi captain will soon be out of contract. Martindale was quick to defend the defender and affirm his belief that he will deliver on the pitch.

Motherwell have had the upper hand in this season’s earlier meetings with two wins at Fir Park and a 1-1 draw when the teams met in West Lothian in January. ‘Well fans still have happy memories of the game in the Tony Macaroni last season when Ricki Lamie headed a late equaliser to gain promotion into the top half of the table at the cost of a bewildered home support.

Saturday’s game at Fir Park ended with a Kevin van Veen penalty in the tenth added minute to extend the striker’s wonderful scoring streak. It also came with knocks to a couple of defenders that may cause Stuart Kettlewell to make a few alterations to the normally stable staring eleven.

The teams are in the comfort zone with only pride and a mid-table up for grabs. Motherwell are the form team but home advantage will likely come to play. Maybe Kevin will keep his run going after another 1-1 at the Toni Macaroni.

Remember the last visit to Livingston?