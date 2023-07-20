Next up - Queen's Park at Fir Park

Fir Park hosts its first game of the season on Saturday when Queen’s Park visit on League Cup business.

This will be the Spiders second match in the group following their 0-0 with East Fife last weekend. The Fifers won the bonus point to leave the visitors with a single point.

The Spiders last visit to Fir Park

Queen’s Park had a massive clear out following their unsuccessful bid to reach the Premiership. Owen Coyle and fourteen players departed to be replace by four imports and a new manager. Ditchman Robin Veldman was appointed and promised "attractive, dominant football".

One former ‘Well player is in their ranks – Don Thomas left Fir Park in 2017 and he will be on the wing on Saturday.

The teams have met in the League Cup on four occasions since 2000, none at Fir Park. The last clash in Motherwell was a Scottish Cup tie in January 2012 and that resulted in a 4-0 home win.

Motherwell failed to hold on to winning leads at Palmerston Park on Tuesday and had to settle for a draw. The bonus point was secured to deliver two points for their efforts.

Ricki Lamie’s red card will keep him out of action and that will force a change in Stuart Kettlewell’s back three. The manager has been keen to involve most of his squad in the first two matches but we may get an indication of his best eleven against the Championship side.

The game kicks off at the fan unfriendly time of 5.15pm thanks to Viaplay ‘s broadcast choice. Saturday evening may arrive with a 2-0 home win.

Remember the last visit of Queen’s Park?