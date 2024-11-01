Next up - Rangers at Hampden

Motherwell and Rangers meet at Hampden on Sunday in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. Who will return for December’s final?

Thanks to the early season construction delay at Ibrox the sides have already had a rehearsal at the national stadium. On that occasion Rangers edged the close contest but the Steelmen’s performance showed enough to suggest that another close encounter is likely on Sunday.

Motherwell finished top of Group G then survived knockout ties against Kilmarnock and Dundee United to reach this stage of the competition. Decent league form has them fourth in the table after Wednesday’s win at Tannadice.

Rangers were excused the sectional stage and they progressed with wins over St Johnstone and Dundee. By their standards the start to the league campaign has been poor. Three defeats an a draw from ten attempts sees them only three points ahead of Stuart Kettlewell’s side.

Spirits in the ‘Well camp are high and the will not be without confidence when they cross the white line. There may be a doubt about the fitness of Stephen O’Donnell as he limped off the pitch in the first half in midweek. Liam Gordon appears to be eligible as his two match ban does not affect his participation in the league cup.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos ran for miles at Tannadice but it was his striking partner Tawanda Maswanhise who grabbed the headlines with his brace. He has surely done enough to earn a starting place on the big stage.

The depression in Ibrox grew deeper after their defeat at Pittodrie. There is a growing clamour from supporters looking for Philippe Clement to be sacked. Defeat on Sunday may be the final straw.

Despite the contrasting fortunes Motherwell will be aware that they will have to be at the top of their game and hope for an under par opposition is they are to earn a return to Hampden for the December final.

Nick Walsh will be in charge of the game and he may need to officiate for more that ninety minutes after a thrilling 2-2 in regulation time.

