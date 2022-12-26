Next up - Rangers at Ibrox

Motherwell end 2022 with trip to Ibrox on Wednesday. Ho Ho Ho

A visit to Rangers would not be any 'Well fan's idea of a festive treat but a hardy band will bite the bullet and cheer the team from the corner of the Govan stand. Following the team's fumble of a two goal lead on Friday they will need all the support that's going.

The post-match reaction after the Kilmarnock draw showed a mixture of disappointment, anger and frustration from Stevie Hammell and Kevin van Veen. A chance to pull away from the bottom trio in the table was squandered and the fans' wait for a home win continues; the last was in August.

Hammell has little room for manoeuvre and we can expect little change to his starting eleven. Paul McGinn will still be blushing at the thought of his own goal but, that apart, he had a decent game as a central defender. In the absence of Sondre Solholm and Bevis Mugabi he'll stay in place.

There seems little alternative to van Veen and Connor Shields in the attacking positions. Friday's substitutions showed some midfield options and if there are to be any changes look to the centre of the team.

Rangers have managed to grind out a series of wins since Michael Beale took over the reins early in December though all three were by single goal margins. They are far from their best yet only the biggest wide-eyed optimist would place a bet on an away win. History is not on Motherwell's side as the record at Ibrox is littered with defeats with occasional draws. The points were shared both times the teams met at Ibrox last season.

It would need a dip in home form and a five star defensive performance from Motherwell if a loss is to be avoided. The travelling defence is short of confidence and low in personnel. They will give their all but a 2-0 loss must be a possibility.

Remember the last trip to Ibrox?