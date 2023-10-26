Next up - Ross County at Fir Park

Motherwell return to action on Saturday with the visit of Ross County. It’s time to end the losing run.

Storm Babet delivered the postponement of last week’s scheduled trip to Perth and Stuart Kettlewell’s squad found that the two week international break had been extended.

An attempt to meet with St Johnstone on Tuesday was knocked back so the focus moved to the match with the Highlanders. Saturday’s visitors also had an enforced weekend off but they played Dundee on Tuesday. Reports suggest it was a hard tackling affair, the Dingwall side returned home with half a dozen yellow cards and a point after a goalless draw.

Ross County have not won in their last five attempts and (like Motherwell) have a low score rate. Simon Murray carries their main goal threat with an impressive nine so far in all competitions.

For this first time since the early days of the season the Motherwell manager has enough fit players to present him with selection options. In particular the availability of Conor Wilkinson offers the possibility of a pair of ‘Well strikers in the starting line-up. There will be an enforced change from the eleven that faced Livingston as Lennon Miller serves his suspension.

The manager has been pleased with his team’s recent performances despite the results and he rarely tinkers with the openers but there may be a surprise or two in store.

If the bounty of points earned in the first four games of the campaign is not to be written off then three points have to be secured this weekend. With spirits high and the backing of a vocal home support a 2-0 win should get us back on track.

Remember the last visit of Ross County?