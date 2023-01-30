Next up - St Johnstone at Fir Park

Motherwell and St Johnstone meet at Fir Park on Wednesday with both desperate for a win to end dismal runs.

St Johnstone arrive on the back of seven straight defeats while Motherwell have only the recent cup win over Arbroath to brighten a winless league run of nine that stretches back to October. Unsurprisingly the teams have dropped down the table and the visitors hold a four point advantage over their hosts.

Stevie Hammell has overseen the arrival of four imports in this winter window but he was frustrated that a bureaucratic delay and a training injury limited his options in Paisley at the weekend. His team is in dire need of refreshment but with the exception of Shane Blaney at centre back he had to field a side short of ideas and low in confidence.

Home fans will hope that Mikael Mandron has recovered and that the latest recruit, Riku Danzaki, can add some much needed sparkle in claret and amber.

Callum Davidson is not the first visiting manager at Ibrox to complain at the officials' decision making but the dismissal of Nicky Clark means he will be suspended for the Wednesday game. Nevertheless his top scorers Jamie Murphy and Stevie May will be available. Don Robertson will be in charge.

A win for Motherwell will drag the visitors into the danger area and offer some much needed joy to the Fir Park stands. The rot must end sometime, 2-1 will do nicely.

