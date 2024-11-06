Next up - St Johnstone at Fir Park

Motherwell and St Johnstone meet at Fir Park on Saturday with three points up for grabs before the next international break.

Stuart Kettlewell’s most important task this week is to ensure that his players banish any lingering hangover from Sunday’s loss at Hampden. He will be all too aware of the dip that followed the last international break and a repeat would hand the initiative to the visitors.

Motherwell fans will expect to watch a more adventurous team on Saturday. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was relegated to be the chaser of long balls against Rangers and though he covered many yards on the big pitch he must hope for better service on Saturday.

Liam Gordon will complete his two match suspension and Stephen O’Donnell’s will miss out following the injury that prompted his omission from the semi-final. Dan Casey, Shane Blaney and Kofi Balmer will form the central barrier to Saints’ Benjamin Kimpioka and Adama Siddibeh

Simo Valakari played with distinction in claret and amber for four seasons in the late 1990s and though he will be welcomed back by many in the home stands they will hope he returns to Perth empty handed.

St Johnstone lost to Hearts last weekend but the newly installed manager reckoned his side played some good football. He suggested that more hard work would produce “an even better team”.

Nicky Clark scored for both teams in that 2-1 home defeat.

The first meeting of the teams this season resulted in a 2-1 away win for Motherwell. Dan Casey got the goals in Perth and if he and his team-mates take to the pitch with the right mind set he may enjoy another victory, 2-1.

Remember the last visit of St Johnstone?