Next up - St Mirren

Motherwell face St Mirren for the fifth time this season at Fir Park on Tuesday. The Saints came out top in last week's cup tie but the 'Well have been the winners in the league meetings. A close game is likely.

While Motherwell were battling for a point in Hamilton the St Mirren players had a free weekend following the postponement of their Friday night fixture with Hearts.

The home side will be forced into at least one change as Chris Long will miss out following his red card at Hamilton. Otherwise Stephen Robinson is likely to be content with the side that he praised on Saturday.

That performance delivered a clean sheet for Mark Gillespie and his three man defence of Peter Hartley, Liam Donnelly and Declan Gallagher. A repeat on Tuesday will be their aim. Donnelly is due to serve a two match ban from Wednesday.

While a home win will deliver a four point comfort zone over Aberdeen the visitors will be striving for a result that will pull them away from the play-off place. Their form on the road is awful. They have played thirteen away fixtures and can boast only a solitary win and a couple of draws.

Jonathan Obika has found some goal scoring form and he leads the visitors’ top scorers list with six.

The weather is likely to be cold and miserable but these teams have shown that they can deliver a lively and entertaining spectacle. Let’s hope they warm us up with a 2-0 home win.

Remember the last league visit of St Mirren?