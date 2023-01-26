Next up - St Mirren in Paisley

Motherwell and St Mirren meet in Paisley on Saturday. A re-run of the season opener would suit the Steelmen.

Both teams had success in last weekend's cup games. Motherwell had a comfortable 3-0 win in Arbroath while St Mirren had to win a penalty shootout with Dundee to make progress.

Kevin wins it in July

Those wins provided welcome boosts as a break from dismal league form cheered both black and white and claret an amber fans. St Mirren have won one from ten and Motherwell show one win from twelve.

The transfer window has less than a week to run and, so far, Motherwell have been more active. St Mirren have brought on board only defender Richard Taylor while Motherwell have Shane Blaney, Mikael Mandron and Ollie Crankshaw. Eamonn Brophy scored for Saints against Motherwell last season but he won't be a threat on Saturday as he has been loaned to Ross County.

Motherwell's new trio played together in Arbroath and Mandron grabbed the headlines with his winning brace. Manager Hammell has talked of a partnership growing between Mandron and Kevin van Veen and it's possible that the pair may be in the opening eleven.

Since their loss to the Mighty 'Well on the opening day the Paisley side have been unbeaten at home and they currently sit in seventh place, seven above Stevie Hammell's men. They may keep that run going but a point could return to Lanarkshire after a 2-2 draw.

Remember the last visit to St Mirren Park?