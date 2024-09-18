Next up - Steelmen v Tangerines in the Premier Sports quarter-final

Motherwell and Dundee United line up under the Fir Park lights on Friday evening with the prize of a League Cup semi-final on offer.

The teams are closely matched and only one point separates them in the league table. The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports and the sterling efforts of Well Society members will ensure a bumper crowd.

Motherwell lost to Aberdeen at the weekend but Stuart Kettlewell can point to his team’s second half showing at Pittodrie as a demonstration of forward going strength. He made full use of the available replacements and they came close to snatching a point.

Tony Watt was one of the substitutes but he will not be allowed to face his home club.

Kettlewell has been content with his starters lately and we can expect, at most, only minor tinkering.

Jim Goodwin is another manager who seems to keep faith win a winning team. Their defeat at the hands of Rangers on Sunday saw the fourth outing for the same eleven.

Last meeting May 2023

‘Well fans will recognise Declan Gallagher in their back line and there may be a run off the bench for old favourite Louis Moult. His stunning strikes while in claret and amber propelled us to the final in 2018.

The United squad was completely overhauled as they graduated from the Championship to the Premiership over the summer. Among the new faces are wing back Luca Stephenson and defender Emmanuel Adegboyega who joined on loan from Liverpool and Norwich City respectively.

There is every reason to expect a classic blood and thunder cup tie but it may be that extra-time and penalties can be avoided after a 2-1 home win.

Remember the last visit of Dundee United?