Next up - the campaign begins in Elgin

Motherwell’s season gets underway with a Viaplay Cup group stage tie in Elgin on Saturday.

After a seven week close season Stuart Kettlewell faces the new campaign with a much reduced squad. Half a dozen first team regulars have departed and, so far, only Conor Wilkinson is new in the Fir Park dressing room.

After a week in Holland, a bounce friendly with Falkirk and a midweek visit to Tannadice the squad will travel to face League 2 side Elgin City. Borough Briggs will be a new venue for the travelling fans and the team, sporting the new strip, can expect close to a thousand supporters to back them.

Jon Obika is likely to lead the line with Blair Spittal offering support from the forward midfield position. Joe Efford and Connor Shields will be hoping for some game time and there may be a debut for Wilkinson.

Elgin City have packed five pre-season friendlies into a busy sixteen days as they build fitness. The last of those was on Saturday when they lost to Inverness CT. Like Motherwell they have had many summer departures and only one incomer. Liam Harvey has joined on loan from Aberdeen to offer a striking option.

The records show only one previous meeting between the teams – a 6-1 home win for Motherwell in the 1908/9 Scottish Cup. While that score is unlikely to be matched it will be no surprise to see a 2-0 away win.