Next up - 'Well at home to Livi

Motherwell and Livingston meet Fir Park on Saturday. The teams have two league wins apiece and we can expect a fierce competition as they scrap for a third.

Livingston lost the opener to Rangers but Dundee United and Hibs were beaten to give the Lions a boost before they face the Stevie Hammell's side. There have been sixteen departures from last season's squad and so far David Martindale has added half a dozen newcomers.

Regardless of personnel we know the type of game that Livi will bring. There will be nothing lacking in effort and commitment and the evidence of the first few league games suggests that they carry a powerful forward threat in the shape of Joel Nouble. He gave the Hibs' defence a hard time last week.

Motherwell's last meeting with Livingston ended in jubilant celebrations for the travellers from Lanarkshire when Ricki Lamie's last gasp header guaranteed a place in the top half of the table at the expense of the hosts. It was truly a smash and grab and the memory of it will still be fresh in Martindale's mind.

The home side have yet to record a win at Fir Park. The awful loss to Sligo led to the end for Graham Alexander before St Johnstone scored late in added time to take the points under Hammell's interim charge. On the other hand successes in Paisley and Aberdeen have lifted the spirits of the Fir Park faithful. The increased belief comes not merely from the return of six points from the possible nine but from the huge improvement in performance.

'Well fans will expect the development of the passing game to continue as the players appear to have embraced the change in tactics. A stiff test awaits as the opposition will do their best to unsettled Hammell's approach.

New signings have been few at Motherwell but the capture of Stuart McKinstry on loan has hit the mark. If he makes an appearance on Saturday the roof of the Hunter Stand, his boyhood home, may come off.

The bookies have Motherwell as clear favourites. Let's hope their judgement is sound, 2-1 to the Mighty 'Well.

Remember the last visit of Livingston?