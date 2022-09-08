Next up - 'Well on the road to Dingwall

Motherwell face Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday eager to build the growing momentum sparked by the Stevie Hammell revolution.

With away wins already banked following trips to Paisley and Aberdeen the Steeelmen need have no fears of far flung journeys as they seek a third win on the road. The aim will be to widen the six point advantage that they hold over Saturday’s hosts.

Not only has the new manager refreshed the playing style in claret and amber he has stabilised team selection and fielded the same eleven for the last two outings.

The forward looking team has delivered four wins and a draw from the last seven matches and such has been the pressure on opposition defences that four penalties were earned.

Ross County have taken four from a possible twenty four league points. A late goal from Owura Edwards was enough to beat Kilmarnock and an even later equaliser from William Akio nicked a point against Aberdeen last week.

The central defensive pairing of Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti were the recipients of managerial compliments following the draw with the Dons but they will have their hands full dealing with Kevin Van Veen.

Among the significant close season movements at Victoria Park was the southward journey of Blair Spittal. His return to the ground where he spent the previous three seasons will draw the attention of the home crowd.

The form book suggests that the visitors take the spoils but there is no reason not to expect a tight contest. 2-1 to the Mighty ‘Well.

Remember the last trip to Dingwall?