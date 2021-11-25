Next up Dundee at Dens Park

Motherwell travel to Dens Park on Saturday looking for the win that would complete a three in a row success.

Dundee have a single point lead over bottom team Ross County and they will be desperate to rise above the play-off spot. A recent win in Paisley offered some comfort before a 4-2 home loss to Celtic in their last match.

Kelly saves in August

The Dark Blues may be short of midfielders as Jordan McGhee will not be available as he recovers from a knee operation, Max Anderson is doubtful and Shaun Byrne is some way from a return after sustaining a knee injury last month.

Jason Cummings leads Dundee’s top scorer ranking although half of his contribution came in the League Cup against Motrose and Forfar. Leigh Griffiths, if fit, might offer a threat with Charlie Adam a danger from deeper areas.

The teams have already met twice this season with a win apiece in August. Motherwell won the league game at Fir Park while Dundee came out on top in the League Cup meeting at Dens.

Graham Alexander was fulsome in praising his team following last week’s win against Hearts but he will have reminded them of the benefit of hard work on the training ground.

Kevin Van Veen is free of suspension and he will be keen to return to action. The manager will have to consider whether to change last week’s winning side that had club captain Stephen O’Donnell on the bench for 80 minutes.

Ricki Lamie earned a place in the SPFL Team of the Week with his showing against Hearts and he must be likely to keep Juhani Ojala kicking his heels for another week.

Motherwell lost by the only goal when at Dens on Premier Sports Cup duty in August. It’s time to turn the tables with a 1-0 away win.

Remember the last league visit to Dens Park?