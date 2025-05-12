Next up - Kilmarnock at Fir Park

Fir Park will host Motherwell and Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening as its regulars fill the home stands for the last time this season.

The visitors will be treated to a game on Fir Park’s Highly Commended grass pitch. How they must envy the ‘Well players who get play on that surface every other week.

The contest is close to a dead rubber. Both teams are assured of top flight competition next season and only the prize of pride and minor place cash rewards remain. A point separates the sides as two fixtures remain.

Kilmarnock have completed a three game winning run but their players have now to adjust to the probable departure of Derek McInnes. Whether that uncertainty might affect their performance will be revealed on the night.

Lennon Miller - final game last season

Their wins against Ross County, St Johnstone and Dundee have then in confident mood. Those results produced seven goals from five different players. Kilmarnock have had the advantage in the three league clashes this campaign with a win and a couple of draws but Motherwell can point to Moses Ebiye’s extra-time winner in the League Cup as balance.

Motherwell’s fate was sealed with Tawanda Maswanhise’s late header at Dens Park but the travelling fans were unable to return home with the same cheer following defeat at Tynecastle. Michael Wimmer concluded that it was a game we should forget as his attention turned to the last home game.

It may be that he saw enough at the weekend to allow him to settle on the many end of contract chats that remain. There will be several players who know that the final two games offer a shop window for career progression. Let’s hope their contributions help us to a win.

There will be a chance for players and fans to acknowledge the season’s work regardless of the outcome of Wednesday’s game. Lennon Miller threw his boots to the crowd at last season’s final game. That we have enjoyed a further campaign with him in claret and amber is a bonus. Let’s hope he leaves Fir Park with the cheers of the crowd ringing in his ears after a 1-0 triumph.

Remember the last visit of Kilmarnock?