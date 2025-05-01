Next up - Motherwell at Dens Park

Motherwell travel to Tayside on Saturday to face Dundee as the race for safety nears its conclusion.

The Steelmen overcame the loss of an early goal against St Johnstone last weekend to earn three points that will likely keep the play-off spot at bay. If they can return from Dens Park with any positive result that safety buffer will be strengthened.

Saturday’s hosts have been alternating between wins and losses lately but their 1-0 triumph at Tynecastle nudged them up to tenth place. They will hope that the visitors’ relatively comfortable position cedes an advantage to the home side.

Michael Winner will be relieved to learn that no new injuries were reported after the St Johnstone game and he will be hoping that Liam Gordon gets the nod after his concussion recovery. Once again the vital goals came from midfielders as Calum Slattery and Tom Sparrow added to their tally. Tony Watt made a notable contribution and was listed in the SPFL team of the week. He’ll need a few more similar performances if the manager is to be tempted to offer a new contract.

The Motherwell manager and fans will be interested to see whether Tony Docherty will include Jordan McGhee in his opening line-up. The defender has a pre-contract agreement with the Fir Park side.

There will be no doubt about the inclusion of Simon Murray in the Dundee eleven. Their top scorer is a nominee for the PFA player of the year award.

Dundee have won two of the three previous meetings this campaign but Motherwell came out top on the last match in February when a Dan Casey double gave the newly installed manager a first victory.

The bookies have Dundee as favourites and given that they have three wins in the last five they have every reason to be optimistic. On this occasion the odds makers probably have it right and a 2-1 home win may be on the cards.

Remember the last trip to Dens Park?