Next up - Motherwell at Tynecastle

Motherwell face Hearts at Tynecastle as the 2024/25 season enters a last busy week.

The Steelmen guaranteed their place in next season’s Premiership with last weekend's win at Dens Park. The residents of Gorgie still await that assurance.

Goals from Tom Sparrow and second half substitute Tawanda Maswanhise overturned Dundee’s first half lead to place Motherwell at the head of the bottom six. The spark that came with the Maswanhise’s introduction must make him strongly fancied for a start on Saturday.

Johny Koutroumbis is suspended and that will give Steve Seddon an opportunity for some more minutes as he builds up from his long absence. Michael Wimmer has had to juggle defensive places in recent weeks and another change is now forced.

Hearts find themselves without a manager for the second time in the last year and Liam Fox has been called on again to fill the post on a temporary basis. He saw his charges record an important 3-1 win in Dingwall last week.

That game confirmed a return to scoring form for Lawrence Shankland. His brace followed a goal against Aberdeen the previous week. The win came as some relief to the Hearts’ support and puts them closer to safety. The joust for seventh place can now be engaged.

The teams have shared the spoils in their three meetings to date with four points apiece. Another close match would hardly be a surprise, 2-2.

Remember the last trip to Tynecastle.