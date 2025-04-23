Next up - St Johnstone at Fir Park

Motherwell and St Johnstone kick off the post-split sprint at Fir Park on Saturday as the Steelmen aim to increase the ten point advantage from the bottom spot.

This will be the fifth meeting of the teams this season; three in the league and one in the Scottish Cup. The tally stands at two wins apiece.

While Motherwell had a free weekend the Saints had to endure a 5-0 drubbing at Hampden. Simo Valakari recognised that their remote chance of a cup upset had gone by half-time and his attention turned to Saturday’s game. His after match comments on the BBC website sum up his intentions, "There is no opponent who will help us to get out of it. It's only us. We need to do it. We own our own performance. We own our situation and we own if we get out of it. So, there's no fear. It's a full attack."

St Johnstone are odds on favourites for automatic relegation but we cannot expect them to accept their fate without a fight. Their forward line has been strengthened by the availability of the imposing figure of Uche Ikpeazu. In Mackenzie Kirk they have a dangerous 21 year old as his long range rocket against Celtic showed. He was unlucky to have his effort scrubbed,

Kofi Balmer is reported to be unavailable for Motherwell having limped off in the game against Hearts. Steve Seddon is back in full training.

The low scoring rate (average just above one per game) has been a major factor in the Fir Park side failing to make the 33 game cut. Michael Wimmer can pick from ten listed as forwards in the hope of finding a productive solution but those chosen vary from week to week.

The club is running a Bring a Friend for a Fiver campaign to boost the home support.

The players will be grateful for the fans’ backing but unfortunately goals are not scored from the stands. Neither team has found the net in their last couple of games. That suggests a 0-0 may be on the cards.

Remember the last visit of St Johnstone?