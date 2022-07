Motherwell have a trip to the Czech Republic or Norway as a reward for progress in the Europa Conference League.

Monday's draw in Nyon paired Motherwell or Sligo Rovers with Sparta Prague or Viking FC. Motherwell will be at home for the second leg if they can beat the Irish.

The dates for the third qualifying draw are 4 & 11 August.

The play-offs for the group stage are on 18 & 25 August 2022

The second round kicks off when Sligo Rovers visit Fir Park on Thursday at 7.45pm.

'Well in Europe