Possible six pointer for Motherwell

Will Motherwell's windfall of two 3-0 wins against defaulting opponents be restored? We will find out on Thursday.

The SFA appeals process concerning sanctions against clubs found to be breach of the SPFL’s Covid-19 Regulations should be concluded on Thursday.

In October Kilmarnock and St Mirren were forced to ask the SPFL to postpone their scheduled fixtures against Motherwell. Some players had contracted the virus and others were required to isolate.

The SPFL initiated an investigation and by November disciplinary proceedings had begun. In early December the decisions of the tribunals in respect of Kilmarnock and St Mirren were published. Both clubs admitted to breaches of the protocol.

The clubs were awarded 3-0 defeats and were given a suspended fine. Appeals were set in motion and on Boxing Day the judgements were set aside pending this week's final consideration. The SPFL issued a revised league table.

Motherwell and Hamilton (as they were in a similar position for one match) are innocent parties in these proceedings. That teams should gain or lose points other than as a result of a sporting contest is not in any way desirable but as the panel stated,

"Covid regulations and in particular social distancing are in place for a very good reason, it is of national importance that Covid is beaten and for the club to have failed to ensure appropriate systems were in place to make sure that no spreading of the infection occurred, is a very serious matter. It had sporting consequences and will have a sporting sanction."

Covid related incidents have affected a number of clubs in recent weeks but none have involved withdrawal from a fixture followed by an SPFL investigation and a tribunal under the chair of an independent legal figure.

Thursday's decision may bring an end to the disciplinary proceedings but the debate is certain to continue.