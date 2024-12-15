Premier Sports Cup draw - Motherwell learn fate

Motherwell will kick off the new campaign with four games in the League Cup section.
Thursday's draw delivered the following start to season 2024/25 -
Pot 1: Motherwell
Pot 2: Partick Thistle
Pot 3: Montrose
Pot 4: Edinburgh City
Pot 5: Clyde
Thirty seven SPFL clubs (excluding the 8 taking part in UEFA competitions) together with invitees Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and East Kilbride combined to form the eight groups of five that form the first round of the League Cup.
Each team will have two home and two away ties spread among the five round one match days. Draws will lead to a penalty shootout for a bonus point, there will be no extra-time.
The three best section winners will join the UEFA teams in the second round as seeds.
Motherwell's first and only League Cup triumph (1950/51)
Dates will be confirmed after consultation with Premier Sports.
Group stage
MD1: Weekend of July 13/14, 2024
MD2: Midweek of July 16/17, 2024
MD3: Weekend of July 20/21, 2024
MD4: Midweek of July 23/24, 2024
MD5: Weekend of July 27/28, 2024
Second round
Weekend of August 17/18, 2024
Quarter-finals
Weekend of September 21/22, 2024
Semi-finals
Weekend of November 2/3, 2024
Final
Sunday December 15, 2024