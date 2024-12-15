Premier Sports Cup draw - Motherwell learn fate

Last updated : 29 May 2024 By John Wilson

Motherwell will kick off the new campaign with four games in the League Cup section.

Thursday's draw delivered the following start to season 2024/25 -

Pot 1: Motherwell

Pot 2: Partick Thistle

Pot 3: Montrose

Pot 4: Edinburgh City

Pot 5: Clyde

Thirty seven SPFL clubs (excluding the 8 taking part in UEFA competitions) together with invitees Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and East Kilbride combined to form the eight groups of five that form the first round of the League Cup.

Each team will have two home and two away ties spread among the five round one match days. Draws will lead to a penalty shootout for a bonus point, there will be no extra-time.

The three best section winners will join the UEFA teams in the second round as seeds.

Motherwell's first and only League Cup triumph (1950/51)

Dates will be confirmed after consultation with Premier Sports.

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 13/14, 2024

MD2: Midweek of July 16/17, 2024

MD3: Weekend of July 20/21, 2024

MD4: Midweek of July 23/24, 2024

MD5: Weekend of July 27/28, 2024

Second round

Weekend of August 17/18, 2024

Quarter-finals

Weekend of September 21/22, 2024

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 2/3, 2024

Final

Sunday December 15, 2024