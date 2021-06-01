Premier Sports Cup group dates released

Motherwell start the League Cup campaign with four group matches in eleven days. Two of them will be shown on Premier Sports.

Following last week’s draw the broadcaster and the league have released dates and times of the Group F matches. Fans can start to fill the diary.

Motherwell have a free weekend on July 10 when the other four teams kick off then face a busy schedule -

Wednesday 14 July Queen’s Park v Motherwell on Premier Sports at 7.45pm,

Saturday 17 July Motherwell v Queen of the South at 3pm,

Tuesday 20 July Airdrie v Motherwell Premier Sports at 7.45pm and

Saturday 24 July Motherwell v Annan Athletic at 3pm.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European qualifiers Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen and St Johnstone, the current holders, in the last 16.

The league season begins on the weekend of 31 July/1 August.