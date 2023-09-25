Rangers - 24h on

Motherwell’s good form continued at Ibrox but with a disappointing result.

The team delivered a widely praised performance that earned a standing ovation from the 350 travelling fans in the west corner of the Sandy Jardine stand.

That sentiment was echoed in all media outlets although it was no surprise that most of the headlines concentrated on the woes of the hosts rather than the efforts of the visitors. The lack of a cutting edge and a bit of luck ended Motherwell’s unbeaten run on the road.

Stuart Kettlewell in his post match comments expressed sympathy for the players. They had delivered “quality and bravery in and out of possession” and he knew that they were operating at “a real good level”. We deserved at least a point from the game. “We were done by a deflected effort but nothing fell for us in the other penalty box.”

It seemed that an equaliser had arrived when Blair Spittal fired at Buckland’s right hand post late in the game only to have Tavernier’s knee block the ball on the line. Rangers spent most of the closing quarter using delaying tactics and even took a yellow card as they valued every wasted second.

The players will forget their disappointment as they prepare for the visit of Celtic on Saturday. Kick off has been brought forward to 1230 and Motherwell have made it available to the wider domestic audience via its PPV platform.

No Reward At Ibrox For Motherwell's Good Play