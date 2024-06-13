Recruitment begins

Stuart Kettlewell’s rebuild of the Motherwell squad is off to a flying start with the addition of two new signings.

The manager had made clear his hope of assembling the bulk of his squad to maximise the benefit of the pre-season training schedule. The players return to Fir Park next week (Tuesday 18 June ) before moving to the Netherlands the following Monday.

Kofi Balmer is a 23 year old central defender who has left Crystal Palace for a two year deal at Motherwell. He was a regular in the Northern Ireland U21s and most recently had loan spells with Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon. No doubt he’ll be keen to meet Messrs Blaney, McGinn and O’Donnell.

Tom Sparrow, a 21 year old Welshman (with a couple of U21 caps) has also signed up with a two year contract. He is another addition to the defensive line. He joins from Stoke but spent most of his time on loan including a 20 game spell with Hamilton Accies in 2023.

Kettlewell talks on the MFC website of his delight at capturing both players. The club has had eyes on them for some time and their remarks speak of their eagerness to get to work.

The team has a training camp in Delden from Tuesday 24 June that includes a couple of friendly games. Eredivisie side FC Twente provide opposition on Friday 28 June before a final match against DSVD Deuringen on Sunday 30 June.

They will hear news of the opening league fixtures before they return; the SPFL announcement is due on Thursday 27 June at 0900.

The currents Ins & Outs are,

Continuing

Dan Casey (2025)

Shane Blaney (2025)

Andy Halliday (2025)

Harry Paton (2025)

Ross Tierney (2025)

Davor Zdravkovksi (2025)

Lennon Miller (2026)

Theo Bair (2025)

Moses Ebiye (2025)

Paul McGinn (2025, with option for another year)

Aston Oxborough (2025)

In

Signed: Sam Nicholson (2026), Stephen O’Donnell (2026), Kofi Balmer (2026 + 1yr opt), Tom Sparrow (2026 + 1yr opt)

Out

End of contract: Callan Elliot, Calum Butcher, Barry Maguire, Blair Spittal, Liam Kelly

End of loan: Georgie Gent, Adam Devine, Adam Montgomery, Oli Shaw, Jack Vale

Under offer: Matty Connelly, Callum Slattery

Offer declined:- Bevis Mugabi