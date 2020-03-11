Rejoice! David Turnbull signs contract extension

The news that David Turnbull has extended his contract with Motherwell will be greeted with delight by 'Well fans.

The club revealed on Wednesday that Turnbull had added a further year to the contract that was due to expire in 2021. The deal, till 2022, gives Motherwell added financial bargaining power to ensure that any bid for his services meets our valuation.

David, quoted on the MFC website said,

“As soon as I knew I was back, fit and ready to get some game time, I wanted to make sure my contract was sorted,” Turnbull said.

“I have been here a long time. I feel as if I owe the club and the supporters for the way I have been looked after and treated.

“I’ve missed most of this season, so this puts us back to pretty much where we were at this stage last year in terms of my deal, giving the club a little more protection as I was coming into the last year of my contract.

“All my focus now is on spending the next few weeks getting up to full fitness, get back to just playing and enjoying playing football for Motherwell.”

His welcome return to the pitch after almost a season long recovery following preventative knee surgery came with a huge cheer. His twenty minute appearance against St Mirren was backed up with another spell at Tynecastle.

Speculation will no doubt grow about the talented youngster's future but we can take comfort that the club will benefit either on the field or in the bank account from his recovery.