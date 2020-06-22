Scott Fox joins 'Well

Motherwell have added goalkeeper Scott Fox as the fourth signing for the new campaign.

The one year deal, announced on Monday evening, brings the ‘keeper back to the top flight. He activated a release clause in his contract with Partick Thistle following their relegation and he joins us as backup for Trevort Carson.

The 32 year old is not short of experience with well over 300 senior games under his belt.

Stephen Robinson spoke to the official Motherwell website -

“Scott adds really good experience to the goalkeeping department and will compete for a place with Trevor Carson and PJ Morrison

“Scott’s attitude has impressed me in the short space of time he’s spent with us so far. He’s a ‘keeper with Premiership experience and will be a strong addition.

“He has also worked with our goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe previously and came with a strong reference from him.

Scott got a few words in too -

“I’m delighted to have joined Motherwell,” said the goalkeeper.

“I’ve been training with the team for the past week and settled in quickly, and can’t wait to get started proper.

“I’m here to fight for the right to play. Trevor is a tremendous goalkeeper who plays at international level and it’s my job to push him as much as I possibly can.

“It’s an improving side which want to be challenging up the top end of the table and obviously this year there’s European football. It’s a great time to join.”