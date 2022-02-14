Scottish Cup quarter final: Motherwell v Hibs

Motherwell have a home tie against Hibs in the quarter final of the Scottish Cup.

The teams met in this competition ta year ago and the home side (Hibs) won after a penalty shootout.

The full draw is

Hearts v St Mirren

Dundee United v Celtic

Dundee v Rangers

Motherwell v Hibs

All games will be shown live on either BBC or Premier Sports.

Claret and Amber - where are they now?

Progress to this stage of the competition was earned after an extra-time win against Morton and a hard fought triumph over Aberdeen. ‘Well fans have been quick to point out that success against those teams also figured in the cup win in 1991.

Ties for the last eight are scheduled for the weekend of 12 March but before then Motherwell have four league fixtures. Aberdeen (h), Rangers (a), Ross County (h) and Dundee (h). Following the cup game there will remain three games ahead of the league split; St Johnstone (a), St Mirren (h) and Livingston (a).

The cups semi-finals are on 16/17 April and the final is on 21 May.

Motherwell Overcome Morton After Extra Time

Motherwell March Into The Quarter Final