Scottish Cup R5: Motherwell v Aberdeen

Last updated : 22 January 2022 By John Wilson

Motherwell have been handed a home tie against Aberdeen in the last sixteen of the Scottish Cup.

The teams last met in the 2018 semi-final when Motherwell won 3-0. Let's hope for a repeat.

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 12 February.

Motherwell were fully streched in the fourth round and needed extra time to overcome Morton at Fir Park.

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Celtic v Rangers

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Arbroath v Hibs

Annan v Rangers

Hearts v Livingston

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts

Peterhead v Dundee