 
  1. Footymad
  2. 'Well Mad
  3. 'Well Latest
  4. 'Well News

Scottish Cup R5: Motherwell v Aberdeen

Last updated : 22 January 2022 By John Wilson

Motherwell have been handed a home tie against Aberdeen in the last sixteen of the Scottish Cup.

The teams last met in the 2018 semi-final when Motherwell won 3-0.  Let's hope for a repeat.

 The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 12 February.

C:WindowsTempphp7DB.tmp

Motherwell were fully streched in the fourth round and needed extra time to overcome Morton at Fir Park.  

 

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Celtic v Rangers

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Arbroath v Hibs

Annan v Rangers

Hearts v Livingston

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts

Peterhead v Dundee


Trending on the boards