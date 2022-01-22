Scottish Cup R5: Motherwell v Aberdeen

Motherwell have been handed a home tie against Aberdeen in the last sixteen of the Scottish Cup.
The teams last met in the 2018 semi-final when Motherwell won 3-0. Let's hope for a repeat.
The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 12 February.
Motherwell were fully streched in the fourth round and needed extra time to overcome Morton at Fir Park.
Motherwell v Aberdeen
Celtic v Rangers
Partick Thistle v Dundee United
Arbroath v Hibs
Annan v Rangers
Hearts v Livingston
St Mirren v Kelty Hearts
Peterhead v Dundee