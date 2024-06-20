Signing number five arrives at Fir Park

Motherwell announced a fifth addition to the squad as Zach Robinson signed on with a two year deal.

Stuart Kettlewell’s ambition of having the core of next season’s team on board before the week long training camp in the Netherlands is bearing fruit.

Zach Robinson, a 22 year old striker, was revealed as the latest import to Fir Park on Thursday. The young striker was released by AFC Wimbledon at the end of his contract in May but for the last couple of seasons he has been on loan spells with Dundee.

Robinson was the Dee’s top scorer in their Championship winning campaign and last season he scored at Fir Park in the 3-3 draw with the Tayside club.

He joins Kofi Balmer, Tom Sparrow, Johnny Koutroumbis and Ross Callachan as another new face in the ‘Well dressing room.

Press speculation suggests that there may be another striker in Kettlewell’s sights. Scott Burns hints that Serbian striker Filip Stuparevic is in talks about a move to Lanarkshire.

Midfielder Ross Tierney has returned to Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.