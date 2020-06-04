SPFL Premiership teams tiptoe back to training

The SFA has agreed to a limited lifting of the suspension of football. From next week SPFL Premiership clubs can start training their first team squads.

The suspension started on March 13 when Motherwell’s game against Aberdeen was postponed. After 90 days of shutdown the top flight clubs will be able to resume training on June 11 in preparation for an early August return to action.

The return presumes no adverse change in circumstances and clubs have to follow a strict series of procedures to ensure safety.

A Joint Response Group designed robust protocols. The BBC has had sight of the rules that include the following :-

players to wash their own gear after each session,

cones, ball, flags etc to be cleaned after each session,

social distancing to be maintained at first (no tackling) and to that end staggered time slots to be used ,

temperature checks and Covid-19 questionnaires in use,

players and their household members should not leave the house apart for training – and no contact with neighbours/visitors,

spitting and chewing gum discouraged,

and highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene to be observed.

It may not be football as we know it but it is a major step on the way to the return of the game.