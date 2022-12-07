Spurs on Friday and a new third strip

Motherwell’s preparations for the resumption of the league campaign will include a trip south for a friendly match with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

The closed doors game will be played at the Hotspur Way training centre with a 1pm kick off. Spurs will broadcast the game available on their streaming platform SPURSPLAY and it may be that an arrangement can be agreed to share the coverage with Motherwell.

A dozen from the Tottenham squad were called up for world up duty and half of them are still involved. Friday’s match will give Antonio Conte a first warm-up view of his team before the English season resumes on Boxing Day.

Stevie Hammell will be hoping that his charges, only a week from the fixture against St Mirren, show that they are on the way to full match sharpness.

The club has revealed a third strip just in time for the Christmas shopping rush. All profits from the luminous yellow recreation of the 25 year old strip worn by Elivas Shivute and friends will go to charities that Motherwell have long supported; Samaritans, Breathing Space, Childline and local charity Chris’s House. This generous offering is entirely in line with the club’s much praised community spirit and reaction to the initiative has been wholly positive.

Half season tickets are now on sale at the e-ticketing website. They will be valid from 8 January.