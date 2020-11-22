St Johnstone - 24h on

Well worn phrases are often accurate; any point away from home is a good one.

And in the case of the 1-1 result at McDiarmid Park on Saturday Motherwell will testify to the sentiment in the cliché. Neither side had such command of the game to feel aggrieved at the result and both managers seemed to accept a share of the spoils.

Motherwell had to adjust to the loss of two regulars. Stephen Robinson had only four hours to implement the forced changes after learning that Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire had to isolate following their duties with the Scotland U21 squad.

The grumblings following the SFA's management of player safety will persist as Motherwell will be impeded again on Saturday when the pair will miss the League Cup tie, again against the Perth Saints.

The replacements, Bevis Mugabi and Robbie Crawford, were steady enough although Mugabi will regret the rash tackle that delivered a penalty to St Johnstone.

The share keeps us tied to the Saints on fifteen points and both teams lose ground to Kilmarnock. The Betfred tie will be the focus of the incoming week's activity but following that three of the next four league fixtures are at Fir Park. A decent haul of points from those games should produce a lift up the table.

