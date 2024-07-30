Stama signs for Motherwell

Motherwell have confirmed the much heralded signing of 25 year old Australian striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos on a three year deal.

News of the impending arrival broke over a week ago but the journey from the far side of the world and the necessary medical checks delayed the signing. The view he had from the Fir Park stand on Sunday will hardly have inspired him but his quote on ‘Well website offers hope for the forthcoming season, “I’m here to score goals, that’s my job.”

The Newcastle Jets website reported that he had been sold to a European club in order “to pursue this opportunity to further increase his chances of selection for the Socceroos ahead of their upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches.”

In his season with the Jets in 2023 he scored 17 goals in 25 league matches, breaking the Club’s record for most goals in an A-League Men’s season. He was called into the national squad and earned his first cap in June when he came on as a substitute against Palestine in a World Cup qualifier. The A-League season does not resume until October.

Stuart Kettlewell said, ““We’ve been looking to bring someone in who is a goalscorer,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said “Apostolos has qualities that we’re looking to add to the squad.

“Last season, he performed exceptionally. In the team of the season, the All Stars game and earning his first international cap is all things he got because of his performances.

“It’s a good bit of business for the club.”

We wish him every success.