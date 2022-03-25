Stephen O'Donnell, 25 caps and counting

Motherwell captain Stephen O’Donnell made his 25th appearance in a Scotland jersey in Thursday's match with Poland.

This latest cap marks a significant milestone in the career of the 29 year old defender and extends his run of international appearances while a Motherwell player to fifteen, a club record.

His first appearance came in 2018 in a friendly against Peru when he was based at Rugby Park. The first call-up while in claret and amber came in 2020-21 and by the end of that season he had accumulated a dozen appearances in a mix of tournaments.

He earned rave reviews for his performance at Wembley against England last June as the games kept coming late into what was normally the close season. The lack of a reasonable break over the summer offered little room for recuperation before the current domestic season kicked off and that has probably been a factor in his Motherwell form.

Whether more caps come his way or not, he can be proud of the achievement. Many fine players from ‘provincial’ clubs end their careers without any international recognition and there are plenty who deserve more than a handful. To have reached the excellent total of 25 caps is a huge achievement and he can be proud of his success.

Congratulations.